DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso during a shooting in Derby.
Police said they responded to 911 calls about the shooting on Anson Street just after 6 p.m. on Monday.
They said they found the unidentified 28-year-old victim in a second floor apartment. He had gone there after being shot.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital by an ambulance.
Police said he was listed in stable condition.
Anson Street was closed to Sixth Street on Monday night for the investigation.
Detectives called the investigation "ongoing."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derby police at 203-735-7811 or 203-619-1906. Calls can remain anonymous.
