WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man suffered multiple wounds during a late night shooting in Waterbury.
According to police, the unidentified victim was struck on Welles Street just before 10 p.m. on Monday.
However, he was found on Porter Street.
Police said their investigation began on Welles Street after they received reports of shots being fired.
Officers said they found glass on the side of the road and spent shell casings in the middle of the street. Several people in the area told police that they heard the shots and cars speeding away.
While on Welles Street, police said a separate call from a woman came in to report that a man was on Porter Street with a potential gunshot wound.
The caller told police that a shooting had happened in the area of Bank and Porter Streets.
Officers also responded to Porter Street where they found a man suffering from more than one gunshot wound. However, they learned that he had been brought there from Welles Street by a driver.
The victim was treated by first responders.
He was brought to an area hospital.
Police said they are still investigating how everything unfolded.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury detectives at (203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
