EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven man was arrested after hitting a building while fleeing from the scene of a domestic dispute on Wednesday.
East Haven police were responding to Pond Street for the report of a woman who was assaulted at her place of business during a domestic dispute.
When officers were responding to Pond Street, they were advised that the suspect, later identified as Anthony Smith, fled in an unknown direction.
Officers saw Smith’s car driving recklessly on Hemingway Avenue before it struck the Bank of America.
The bank was occupied at the time of crash, but no one inside was injured.
Smith was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and disobeying the signal of an officer.
The fire department and East Haven Building Inspector’s Department were on scene evaluating the bank. The extent of the damage to the building is unknown at this time.
