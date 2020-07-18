NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person was injured after being shot in New Haven early Saturday morning.
According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the vicinity of Whalley and Sherman Avenues around 1:45 a.m.
Arriving officers located a 47-year-old New Haven man that had been shot in the thigh while he was attempting to cross the street.
He was taken to an area hospital and remains in stable condition at this time.
The gunman fled the scene on foot on Sherman Avenue in the direction of Goffe Street.
Capt. Duff stated that investigators believe that the New Haven man had actually gotten in the way of the gunman's intended target, which was a vehicle that was located in the business at 285 Whalley Avenue.
The intended target then drove away and police later found the vehicle unoccupied in the drive thru of a nearby business at 323 Whalley Avenue.
Officers found that the vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
It is unclear if the operator was injured.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.