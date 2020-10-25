MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are investigating after several parked vehicles at a local car dealership were damaged Sunday evening.
Officials say the parked vehicles were damaged around 5:25 when they were struck by another vehicle.
The man behind the wheel of the vehicle responsible for the damage was taken to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
Manchester Police continue to investigate.
