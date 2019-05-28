*UPDATE: CT State Police originally reported 34-year-old John Theriault had died, however they now say he is in the hospital.
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - A 34-year-old man remains hospitalized after emergency crews responded to a beach in Old Lyme on Memorial Day, according to police.
State troopers said they responded to a swimming accident at Soundview Beach Monday just before 6 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived, they said they found the man to be alert and conscious.
He was brought to Hartford Hospital by way of the Life Star emergency helicopter.
Old Lyme police identified the man as John Theriault, from East Haven.
He remains hospitalized, police said.
Earlier in the day, the victim had been identified as a juvenile, however Old Lyme police clarified later that he was 34.
