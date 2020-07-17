NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 22-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting that happened in New Haven late Thursday night.
New Haven police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls that reported gunfire around 10:45 p.m.
Arriving emergency responders found the victim lying on the ground outside a Bouchet Lane home, near Eastern Street.
They described the victim as a 22-year-old New Haven man who remained hospitalized in critical-but-stable condition as of Friday morning. The victim was shot in the abdomen and back.
Detectives held a crime scene during the night. The area has since reopened.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
