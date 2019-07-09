GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Granby are on the scene of a fire Tuesday morning.
Dispatchers confirmed that the fire happened on Lost Acres Road around 8:20 a.m.
When crews arrived, they said they found a single-family home completely engulfed.
A lone resident was home at the time.
Police said he was able to escape with a very minor hand injury.
Firefighting efforts were limited to the outside because of a potential for ammunition and fuel tanks inside the home, police revealed.
Police said when they arrived, they were able to hear what sounded like ammunition going off followed by booms that would be made by exploding tanks.
There's no word on how much damage or a cause.
