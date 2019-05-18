MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A man was hurt in a moped and car crash in Manchester on Saturday.
Manchester Police Department Sgt. Jamie Taylor said a moped and a car were involved in a crash near the intersection of Maple and Spruce Street just before 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Police said witnesses told responding officers that the drive on the moped struck a car and then ran into a building.
Responding units said the man was located on the ground in front of the building and was in and out of consciousness and bleeding from the head.
Sgt. Taylor said the man was taken to St. Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was not injured, is cooperated, and is not a suspect, Sgt. Taylor said.
Witnesses of the crash are encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5560.
