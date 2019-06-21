BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a crash on Route 4 in Burlington on Thursday evening, according to Police.
Police said 48-year-old Frederick Manka of Unionville died after his vehicle crossed the yellow center line and crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado.
The crash happened on Route 4 near the intersection of Route 179 around 10 p.m.
Manka was transported to UConn Hospital where he died of injuries sustained in the crash.
Joseph Wilusz of Burlington was the driver of the vehicle that was struck by Manka. Police said Wilusz suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger in Wilusz's vehicle was not injured, Police said.
LifeStar was requested to the scene but could not fly due to weather conditions.
The weather was hazy at the time of the crash.
Route 4 was closed, but has since reopened.
