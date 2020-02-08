GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Police said they have a identified a man who was killed in a crash in Greenwich on Thursday evening.
47-year-old Andrew Miller of Bridgeport died driving a 2008 Ford Tarus on Route 1 (Post Road).
Miller drove off the road and hit a tree and a building, according to Police.
He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital where he died.
The crash is under investigation by the Greenwich Police Traffic Section.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Roger Drenth at 203-622-8014.
