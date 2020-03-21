MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Middletown on Saturday night.
Police responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Country Club Road at the intersection of Preston Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.
A man was struck by a truck while he was crossing the road. The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital where he is listed in critical and unstable condition.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene.
The crash is still under investigation and any witnesses are being asked to contact police at 860-638-4063.
