HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Thursday evening
The shooting was reported after 6 p.m. in the area of 164 Seymour Street.
Police said the 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen.
The victim is undergoing surgery at Hartford Hospital.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Major Crimes Division is responding to the scene.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
