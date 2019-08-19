NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition in New Haven, officials said.
According to police, the shooting happened on Greenwich Avenue and 1st Street around 1:37 a.m.
Officials say the male victim is in critical condition at the hospital. He was shot in the back in a front porch area.
At last check the unidentified victim was in the operating room at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
There's no word on whether or not police have a suspect or suspects in mind.
They called the investigation "active."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.