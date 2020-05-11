NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man in is critical condition after a shooting in New Haven on Monday.
Police responded to the report of a shooting on Daggett Street between Congress Avenue and Washington Avenue around 3:22 p.m.
An ambulance brought a 20-year-old man to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Detectives are on the scene investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police.
