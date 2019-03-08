STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A victim is in critical condition following a shooting in Stratford.
It happened in the area of 772 Success Ave. on Thursday just after 9:45 p.m.
Police said the male victim was hit twice in the torso.
He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford police at 203-385-4119 or the tips line 203-375-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.