WOLCOTT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition after he was hot following a disturbance at a bar in Wolcott.
Police said they were notified by Bristol Police, that a male party, along with his brother, had just walked into Bristol Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head and arm around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Bristol PD had learned that this shooting stemmed from a dispute that started at the Rockstar Bar, located at 1652 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott, which is close to the Bristol town line.
According to police, the victim had been shot while he was a passenger in his brothers’ car while they were driving north on Wolcott Rd towards Bristol.
It was unknown during the beginning of this investigation which town this shooting took place (Wolcott or Bristol). Initially Bristol Police located some evidence on the roadway of Rt. 69 in the area of East Rd. in their Town.
Upon further investigation Bristol Detectives learned that the shooting had started in the area of 1675 Wolcott Rd in Wolcott. Wolcott PD then took over the investigation.
Wolcott Detectives learned that both the victim with his brother as well as the suspects, had been inside the Rockstar.
Police said the brother of the victim had accidently bumped into one of the suspects and words had been exchanged. The suspects then left the bar. A short time later the victims also left. The victims saw the suspects’ car turning south onto Wolcott Rd. and the victims turned north. Suddenly they saw the suspects’ vehicle make a U-turn and get behind the victim’s car. That was when the shots were fired.
Police said the victim, who was transferred from Bristol Hospital to St. Francis Hospital, is listed in critical condition at this time.
