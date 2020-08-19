NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened in New Haven on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the 32-year-old victim from New Haven was listed in critical condition after being shot on Howard Avenue near First Street in the Hill neighborhood.
Just after 2:30 a.m., a New Haven officer heard gunfire and saw a vehicle fleeing the Howard Avenue area.
The officer notified dispatchers and began to pursue the vehicle. The pursuit ended near Ferry Street in Fair Haven and additional arriving officers detained the occupants of the vehicle.
A short time later, a gunshot victim from Howard Avenue arrived by private vehicle at Yale-New Haven Hospital where he remains hospitalized.
As of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers held crime scenes in the area of Howard Avenue and First Street and in the area of Ferry Street and Fox Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.