BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Bridgeport on Thursday evening.
Police responded to the report of a person shot on in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on North Street around 7:30 p.m.
Officers located a 27-year-old Derby man who had been shot multiple times in the arm and abdomen.
The victim was brought to a local hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and anyone with information is being asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-581-5201.
