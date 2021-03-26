Hartford Shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Police responded to the shooting on Friday around 7 p.m. in the area of West Raymond Street at Edgewood Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

