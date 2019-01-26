NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in New Haven on Ferry Street.
Police confirmed a 54-year-old man was injured in the shooting. He has been taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is in critical condition.
The victim has not been identified by police.
Police responded to the shooting around 11:15 p.m. Friday night.
Officers located the man inside of a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say he is a pizza delivery driver for a local restaurant.
Ferry Street was closed between Grand Avenue and Pine Street, but the road has since reopened.
No homes were evacuated, and police say there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.