WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police have taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself in a home in Wethersfield on Thursday.
Several homes in the area of Westwood Drive had to be evacuated during the incident.
Wethersfield police and regional SWAT team were called to the area around 2 p.m.
Officers received a call about a man with a gun. When officers arrived on the scene, the man's family was outside the home, but the man had barricaded himself inside.
The man yelled for officers to leave, but he only threatened himself.
Around 6 p.m., officers were able to convince the man to come out of the home and were able to take him into custody peacefully.
The identity of the man has not been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.