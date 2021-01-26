NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven is in "extremely critical condition" following a shooting in New Haven.
According to New Haven police, the victim was found inside a vehicle at the intersection of Plymouth and Lamberton streets just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
Officers said they heard the gunfire beforehand.
They discovered that the 29-year-old New Haven man and his vehicle were struck by gunfire. An ambulance transported the victim to the hospital.
Officers held a crime scene through the night as detectives canvassed the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
Callers may remain anonymous.
