HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wire fraud suspect with overseas connections was arrested in Hartford after police said he tried to set up a $1 million wire transfer.
According to police, David Walker, 48, of Washington DC, faces a number of charges.
They said they were called to a Bank of America on Main Street in Hartford on Tuesday for the suspected fraud.
Officers met with Walker and found that he tried to wire the money to Istanbul, Turkey.
Police said he had a number of counterfeit credit cards, identification cards and social security cards under the identity of a Massachusetts healthcare network CEO.
They said Walker and conspirators, likely from overseas, successfully completed an "account takeover," which compromised the business's accounts.
Police called the investigation "ongoing."
Walker was charged with criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, first-degree criminal attempt at larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery.
His bond was set at $200,000.
