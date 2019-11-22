PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A domestic dispute led to the arrest of a man in the Moosup section of Plainfield, twice.
Police said they were first called about 23-year-old Alec Ramsey on Wednesday morning.
A third party reported that the dispute between a man and a woman happened just before 9:15 a.m.
The female victim on the scene said that Ramsey had fled on foot before officers arrived.
Ramsey was found at a Cumberland Farms in Moosup a short time later.
He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful restraint and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
However, police said Ramsey returned to the address of the victim on Thursday. The victim called officers, who also returned and arrested the suspect for the second time.
For the second arrest, police said they charged him with second-degree breach of peace, third-degree stalking, second-degree harassment and first-degree violation of the conditions of his release.
Ramsey is scheduled to face a judge on Friday in Danielson.
