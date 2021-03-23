NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged in connection with the murder of a mother and a Silver Alert for their child.
Rashod Newton, 27, was charged with murder, risk if injury to a child and criminal possession of a firearm.
His bond was set at $3 million and a hearing was set for Tuesday morning in New Haven.
Police said around 9:20 a.m., a woman identified as 28-year-old Alessia Mesquita, was murdered in the area of Clifton and Lenox streets in New Haven.
New Haven police said the incident started as a domestic disturbance while Mesquita and Newton were inside of the car.
Police said Newton pushed Mesquita out of the car, then shot and killed her.
The couple’s 1-year-old daughter was inside the car at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured, police said.
Newton and the child were tracked to an area on Eastern Street. The child was not hurt.
Police said Newton was first arrested in connection to an assault warrant from West Haven.
Newton and was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.
A Silver Alert was issued for the child, but later canceled.
"Domestic violence is something we're always aware of. It's always something we need to be paying attention to as community members, as clergy, as family members because you don't know what is going to be a tipping point. What is going to escalate to something potentially this tragic happening," said Acting Chief Renee Dominguez, New Haven Police Department.
Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence Director Liza Andrews said friends and family members should first offer victims their support and listen to them.
"Just having that friend or family member that they know they can speak to without being judged for what their decisions are at that time. That’s such a huge piece of support for their safety," Andrews said.
Andrews also suggested connecting people with resources such as the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, or CCADV, and Cafe Connect, where they can speak with a professional.
She says if loved ones think the victim is facing imminent threat of physical harm, they should speak with the victim first before calling authorities.
Andrews said people can call or text safe connect 24 hours a day at 888-774-2900
Police said they continue to investigate the murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Mesquita. Click here to learn more.
(4) comments
Also, thanks to the CT Catch and Release, I mean Judicial, System, this punk should have been in jail for the 6 years, the last time he was convicted in 2016.
Any thoughts on the white guy in Colorado that killed 10 people yesterday or are you just going to complain about governors that aren't in office anymore?
White guy? You better check your facts on that one danny boy.
Is this the same Rashod Newton who is a convicted felon, therefore, couldn't legally possess a firearm? Another fine example of those "tough" gun laws that Malloof cried for working oh so well. LMFAO!
