HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man.
Police responded to the area of Main Street and Nelson Street for the report of a stabbing.
An adult man was brought to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hartford police.
