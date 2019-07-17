HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was seriously injured during a stabbing in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.
Police said a domestic stabbing took place at a home on Nelson Street around 4 p.m.
The suspect was found several blocks away and is now in police custody.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
No additional details were provided.
Refresh this page and stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.