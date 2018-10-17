WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – A man is in stable condition, police said, after having been shot and stabbed while at an apartment complex in Windham.
Investigators said they responded to an apartment building on Bricktop Road around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
They found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound and a stab wound.
The victim was flown to a hospital for treatment by the Life Star medical helicopter.
Troopers said the suspect is known to the victim but has not yet been located.
They described the incident as "isolated" with no threat to the public.
A trooper told Channel 3 the victim is a man and that investigators spoke with his girlfriend along with at least one other potential witness.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
