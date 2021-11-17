HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was injured after being shot in Hartford Wednesday.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wethersfield Avenue.
Police initially responded to the area of Annawan Street after being alerted to a Shot Spotter activation.
A crime scene was later located on the 200 block of Wethersfield Avenue.
While they were on scene, officers were notified by an area hospital that a man in his twenties had showed up seeking treatment for a single gunshot wound.
His injuries are considered non life threatening.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department's TIP line at 860-722-8477.
