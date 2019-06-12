HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was sent to the hospital after falling down an embankment in Hartford Wednesday evening.
The incident happened near the intersection of Myrtle and Edwards Streets.
Officials on scene said the man was reportedly on drugs when he fell.
He is believed to have minor injuries and was brought to a local hospital.
No additional details have been provided.
