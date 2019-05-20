NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A man is suffering injuries after a motorcycle crash in New London Monday afternoon.
Responders were called to Howard Street just before 1:30 p.m. near the entrance of the Shaws Cove Office Complex.
When crews arrived, they found the male driver of the motorcycle on the ground next to his motorcycle.
The driver was treated for his injuries and brought to Yale – Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
There was a second car involved.
The driver of the car was not injured.
There is no word of if anyone was charged in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.