MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway near the Berlin Turnpike in Meriden.
Meriden police said just before 9 a.m. on Friday, they were called to assist West Hartford police in serving a warrant at the Flamingo Inn on the Berlin Turnpike.
Police said West Hartford police attempted to serve a warrant for armed robbery charges to the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kenneth Struthers.
Struthers fled on foot from the room he was staying in.
Officers from both Meriden and West Hartford engaged Struthers in a foot pursuit.
Meriden police said a confrontation occurred and Struthers was shot.
A gun was recovered from the scene.
Struthers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not say if the officer who shot Struthers from from Meriden or West Hartford.
State police and the New London State's Attorney will be investigating the shooting.
Interesting that this 'developing' story indicates that the police officers are the one who did some shooting, however nothing is mentioned about if the 'gun that was recovered' was used in any fashion.
I am sure there is a huge part of the story you seemingly left out here???
