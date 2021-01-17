HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Police were on scene on Edgewood Street around 1 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Officials said when they arrived, a male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious and was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said persons of interest have been detained and two firearms were recovered on the scene.

The investigation is under investigation.

