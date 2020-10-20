HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are on the scene of a shooting on Albany Avenue Tuesday evening.
An adult man was brought to St. Francis Hospital, but police did not say the extent of his injuries.
Albany Avenue is closed between Homestead Avenue and Baltimore Street.
No additional details were released at this time.
