HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting late Thursday night.
Capitol Avenue in Hartford was closed while police investigate a shooting Thursday night.
Officers were able to establish a perimeter quickly and the suspect was located with a firearm and a bright-colored winter ski mask.
Police said a male victim was conscious and alert when officers arrive on scene.
Shot spotter activation alerted to the shots fired, according to police.
Police expect to release more details Friday morning.
