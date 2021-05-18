HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday evening.
Officers were dispatched to an area hospital around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim arriving via a private car.
When officers arrived, a male victim in his 30s was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
It was determined that the shooting happened in the area of Albany Avenue and Adams Street.
The victim is listed in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
