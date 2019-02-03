HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man with a gunshot wound is recovering after a shooting in Hartford on Sunday.
Police said upon arrival to reports of shots fired on Ashley Street just after 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon
While on scene, police said St. Francis Hospital notified units of the admittance of a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and wrist.
Police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area.
They said the gunshot victim is conscious and alert.
Those with information are asked to contact the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division.
