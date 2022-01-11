BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting on the Farmington - Bristol line Tuesday afternoon.
Farmington police say they responded to the area of Camp Street and Songbird Lane for a shooting with one person on the ground.
Police say when they arrived, they determined the shooting happened on the Bristol side of Camp Street.
Bristol Police say a man was struck and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Both Farmington and Bristol police are investigating.
