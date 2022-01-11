Police are investigating a shooting on the Farmington - Bristol line Tuesday afternoon.

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting on the Farmington - Bristol line Tuesday afternoon. 

Farmington police say they responded to the area of Camp Street and Songbird Lane for a shooting with one person on the ground. 

Police are investigating a shooting on the Farmington - Bristol line Tuesday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived, they determined the shooting happened on the Bristol side of Camp Street. 

Bristol Police say a man was struck and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Both Farmington and Bristol police are investigating. 

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates. 

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.