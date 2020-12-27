HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers were notified around 7:35 of a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 550 Main Street.
Arriving officers located a 22-year-old male on Front Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.
He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is believed that the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.