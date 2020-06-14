HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Hartford Sunday night.
Police say a 27-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to an extremity in the area of 121 Brook Street.
The victim was conscious and alert, police said.
The Major Crimes Division is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.