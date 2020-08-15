HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital after police say they had been shot Friday night in Hartford.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says the shooting happened around 8:30 in the area of 165 Wethersfield Avenue.
Arriving officers located a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
Lt. Cicero adds that the victim was conscious and alert.
This shooting remains under investigation by the Hartford Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.