HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what led up to a shooting Saturday in Hartford.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says investigators were made aware of the shooting around 10:40 p.m. after a man suffering from several gunshot wounds showed up at a local hospital.
Police determined that the man had been shot on Winter Street.
His injuries are considered non life threatening.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department's TIP Line at 860-722-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.