HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend in Hartford.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says it happened around 3:30 Sunday afternoon in the area of 302 Bellevue Street.
The victim, an adult male, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Lt. Cicero adds that this an active investigation.
