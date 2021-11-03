LEDYARD (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday.
According to police, officers were called to the scene at Robin Lane around 2:27 p.m.
The involved party immediately fled from the area in a blue Kia sedan and we are actively investigating.
Police said there is no present danger to town residents.
The Connecticut State Police and New London County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
If you have any information, please contact LPD at (860) 464-6400
