MERIDNE, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting over the weekend.
Meriden Police Lt. Darin McKay says that officers initially responded to the area of Lewis and Springdale Avenues around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
While police were on scene, officers were notified that a man suffering from several gunshot wounds arrived at Midstate Medical Center.
He was subsequently transported to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.
His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Lt. McKay said that the man had been shot in the area of the original shots fired scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Femia of the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6219.
