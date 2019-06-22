NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.
Police told Channel 3 that a 22-year-old man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg, police said.
Police launched an investigation on Limerick Street between Ferry Street and Rowe Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.
Police are encouraging those with information to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.