NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in New Haven on Sunday.
New Haven Police responded to reports from a concerned citizen about a daylight shooting at the intersection at Hurlburt Street and Spring Street in the Hill neighborhood, New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff told Channel 3.
Captain Duff said upon arrival crews found a 35-year-old New Haven man with a gunshot wound to his leg lying the street. An officer applied a tourniquet, Captain Duff said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, said Captain Duff.
Police are asking for those who witnessed the shooting to contact the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
