NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening.
Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Hurlburt and Spring streets just before 7 p.m.
A 20-year-old man from East Haven walked into Yale New Haven Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was listed as being in critical condition.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304 or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).
