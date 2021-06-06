NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man is expected to be okay after he was shot over the weekend in New London.
It happened around 11 Saturday night in the area of Williams and Bristol Streets.
New London Police Captain Matthew Galante says officers initially responded to the area to investigate a shots fired call.
Multiple shell casings were recovered from the area, but no victims.
As they were on scene investigating, authorities were notified of a gunshot victim that had arrived at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Capt. Galante said the male victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Police believe that this shooting was not random.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police or by texting an anonymous tip to Tip411 (847411).
